Previous
Photo 757
Gail’s
This is one of our local bakeries, we popped in this afternoon to buy some almond croissants for a friend who’s not so well and of course we had a treat too😊
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
bakery
Corinne
ace
Abundance of good things !
February 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
So many goodies! How do you choose?
February 24th, 2024
