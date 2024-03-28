Previous
Baby Cherry by rensala
Baby Cherry

Our son gave us this tree to plant in memory of his time in Tokyo. It’s starting to grow nicely but I don’t think it likes the cold. Today there was this lovely heart-shaped cloud right above it which I found like a real sign of hope
Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
So nice to see so much blue sky surrounding the heart.
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely image
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful blue sky and clouds behind those green branches.
March 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys it was for about an hour this morning and then the rains came
March 28th, 2024  
