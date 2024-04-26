Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Aspect
Well, I had no idea what to do with that word so it’s back to my orchids and all their different ‘aspects’.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2187
photos
174
followers
196
following
218% complete
View this month »
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
Latest from all albums
775
793
794
776
777
795
796
778
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
orchids
,
aspect
,
april24words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful details.
April 27th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
April 27th, 2024
Wylie
ace
beautiful details
April 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
And very lovely they are!
April 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautiful, I love the bottom right one.
April 27th, 2024
