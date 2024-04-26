Previous
Aspect by rensala
Aspect

Well, I had no idea what to do with that word so it’s back to my orchids and all their different ‘aspects’.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Issi Bannerman
Wonderful details.
April 27th, 2024  
Dawn
Nicely done
April 27th, 2024  
Wylie
beautiful details
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
And very lovely they are!
April 27th, 2024  
Diana
So beautiful, I love the bottom right one.
April 27th, 2024  
