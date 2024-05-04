Sign up
Photo 804
New v Old - Half & Half 4
Shot this in the Camden Town Market today. I found this plastic-like column against the brick wall a bit jarring to the eye. But it made for a good contrast
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
bricks
,
column
,
may
,
half-2024
Beryl Lloyd
Well spotted ! great light and textures !
May 4th, 2024
Monica
Fabulous contrast!
May 4th, 2024
