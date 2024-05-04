Previous
New v Old - Half & Half 4 by rensala
Photo 804

New v Old - Half & Half 4

Shot this in the Camden Town Market today. I found this plastic-like column against the brick wall a bit jarring to the eye. But it made for a good contrast
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
220% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ! great light and textures !
May 4th, 2024  
Monica
Fabulous contrast!
May 4th, 2024  
