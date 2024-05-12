Previous
Architecture - Half&Half 12 by rensala
Architecture - Half&Half 12

Do you recognise the building on the right?
12th May 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely
Very nice architecture.
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C
A wonderful half and half. I'm afraid I cannot recognize the buildings.
May 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A great h/h - so intricate with all the architectural finery - fav .
I have no idea of the building - save us from our misery !!! fav
May 12th, 2024  
