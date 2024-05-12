Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Architecture - Half&Half 12
Do you recognise the building on the right?
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2219
photos
174
followers
196
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Latest from all albums
809
791
792
810
793
811
794
812
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th May 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice architecture.
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful half and half. I'm afraid I cannot recognize the buildings.
May 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great h/h - so intricate with all the architectural finery - fav .
I have no idea of the building - save us from our misery !!! fav
May 12th, 2024
