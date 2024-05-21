Sign up
Photo 821
Who’s looking at who - H&H21
At Tate Modern Expressionists Exhibition yesterday - my friend Darcy and the painting The Dancer by Russian artist Werefkin
21st May 2024
21st May 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2237
photos
173
followers
196
following
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 11:47am
mayhalf-2024
carol white
ace
A lovely composition and half and half. Fav 😊
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
A marvelous half and half!
May 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Superb….love the interaction….a lovely portrait of your friend.
May 21st, 2024
