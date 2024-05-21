Previous
Who’s looking at who - H&H21 by rensala
Photo 821

Who’s looking at who - H&H21

At Tate Modern Expressionists Exhibition yesterday - my friend Darcy and the painting The Dancer by Russian artist Werefkin
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
carol white ace
A lovely composition and half and half. Fav 😊
May 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
A marvelous half and half!
May 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Superb….love the interaction….a lovely portrait of your friend.
May 21st, 2024  
