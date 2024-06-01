Sign up
Previous
Photo 832
Albert Memorial, Windsor Castle
We took American friends to Windsor Castle today. It was our first visit inside although we have been to the Royal Library before. This was my favourite corner of the chapel. Sadly many of the places you are allowed to see do not allow photography.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
3
1
Embed Code
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2259
photos
172
followers
196
following
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
810
829
811
830
812
615
831
832
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st June 2024 3:30pm
Tags
castle
,
chapel
,
memorial
Susan Wakely
ace
So many points of interest.
June 1st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Amazing architecture and a great capture.
June 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent pov to see this amazing interior...great symmetry in this image
June 1st, 2024
