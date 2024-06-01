Previous
Albert Memorial, Windsor Castle by rensala
Photo 832

Albert Memorial, Windsor Castle

We took American friends to Windsor Castle today. It was our first visit inside although we have been to the Royal Library before. This was my favourite corner of the chapel. Sadly many of the places you are allowed to see do not allow photography.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So many points of interest.
June 1st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Amazing architecture and a great capture.
June 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent pov to see this amazing interior...great symmetry in this image
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise