Photo 833
Australia in the Spotlight
Window in Windsor Castle chapel - I loved that the chimney snuck into the shot
2nd June 2024
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
window
castle
chimney
Corinne C
That's such a fascinating pic!
June 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
the chimney is iconic
June 2nd, 2024
