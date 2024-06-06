Sign up
Photo 837
City of Spires
We have arrived in Istanbul for a 5- day stay - we’ve never visited before so I’m very excited
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
816
835
620
817
836
621
818
837
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 5:33pm
Tags
architecture
Susan Wakely
A fabulous start to so any interesting sights I am sure.
June 6th, 2024
