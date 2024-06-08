Previous
Egyptian Bazaar by rensala
Photo 839

Egyptian Bazaar

This is where we bought tea and spices and other goodies to take home. Sadly my back problems have resurfaced after a few days of being a tourist so we are taking things very easy today.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, hope a bit of relaxation does your back good.
June 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and it looks like a wonderful place to browse around.
Take care of your back.
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
What a wonderful building.....and all those stalls!
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise