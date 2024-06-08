Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
Egyptian Bazaar
This is where we bought tea and spices and other goodies to take home. Sadly my back problems have resurfaced after a few days of being a tourist so we are taking things very easy today.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
architecture
market
bazaar
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, hope a bit of relaxation does your back good.
June 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and it looks like a wonderful place to browse around.
Take care of your back.
June 8th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
What a wonderful building.....and all those stalls!
June 8th, 2024
Take care of your back.