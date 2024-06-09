Previous
Divan Kuruçeşme, Istanbul by rensala
Photo 840

Divan Kuruçeşme, Istanbul

Sadly I didnt get to the wedding but here’s a shot Thomas took of this amazing venue overlooking the Bosphorus.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

Barb ace
What a gorgeous setting!
June 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Woowee -that is gorgeous. I's so sorry to hear that you couldn't make it to the wedding...
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful vases of flowers.
June 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s an amazing wedding setting.
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
Magnificent.
June 11th, 2024  
