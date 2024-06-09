Sign up
Photo 840
Divan Kuruçeşme, Istanbul
Sadly I didnt get to the wedding but here’s a shot Thomas took of this amazing venue overlooking the Bosphorus.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous setting!
June 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Woowee -that is gorgeous. I's so sorry to hear that you couldn't make it to the wedding...
June 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful vases of flowers.
June 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s an amazing wedding setting.
June 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
Magnificent.
June 11th, 2024
