Istanbul Skyline by rensala
Istanbul Skyline

Shot taken from the Pain Free Physio Clinic that put me back together again so I could travel home!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
A densely populated cityscape. Hope that you are ok.
June 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of close together buildings & lots of hustle & bustle I guess!
June 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a shame that you have had such an unfortunate health problem whilst visiting this remarkable city. Your images have been so tempting.
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great cityscape
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
Superb skyline and cityscape. Hope you're doing ok. x
June 11th, 2024  
