Previous
Photo 841
Istanbul Skyline
Shot taken from the Pain Free Physio Clinic that put me back together again so I could travel home!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
5
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
230% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
skyline
istanbul
Susan Wakely
ace
A densely populated cityscape. Hope that you are ok.
June 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of close together buildings & lots of hustle & bustle I guess!
June 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a shame that you have had such an unfortunate health problem whilst visiting this remarkable city. Your images have been so tempting.
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great cityscape
June 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
Superb skyline and cityscape. Hope you're doing ok. x
June 11th, 2024
