Photo 843
Turkish Colour
These beautiful copper pots are used to make Turkish coffee,
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
1
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2294
photos
175
followers
196
following
230% complete
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
822
841
823
626
842
627
824
843
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th June 2024 4:19pm
Tags
market
,
istanbul
Elisa Smith
ace
Great colours and interest.
June 13th, 2024
