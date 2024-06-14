Sign up
Previous
Photo 845
Colourful Costumes, Istanbul
Not sure how many people wear these outfits but they did look amazing
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2300
photos
175
followers
196
following
231% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 10:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colour
,
istanbul
Kathy
ace
Like the sneakers with the regal outfit.
June 14th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@randystreat
- they kind of give him away
June 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb vibrancy Renee
June 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great pic with the two outfits
June 14th, 2024
