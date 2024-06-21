Sign up
Restaurant with a View
Wonderful Birthday treat tonight at a very special Restaurant in 3rd floor of the Museo Novecento
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
milan
,
piazza
,
duomo
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a great view.
June 21st, 2024
Karen
ace
Happy Birthday! 🥂😊
Terrific view - I love the light on the flag and building.
June 21st, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
June 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great view , and wishing you a Happy Birthday !
June 21st, 2024
Terrific view - I love the light on the flag and building.