Restaurant with a View by rensala
Photo 851

Restaurant with a View

Wonderful Birthday treat tonight at a very special Restaurant in 3rd floor of the Museo Novecento
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
233% complete

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a great view.
June 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
Happy Birthday! 🥂😊

Terrific view - I love the light on the flag and building.
June 21st, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
June 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great view , and wishing you a Happy Birthday !
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
