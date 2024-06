Ballroom, Museum of Modern Art, Milan

Gallery of Modern Art, is located in a beautiful house from the late 1700s with high and frescoed ceilings, classical statues on the balustrades and large windows on the facade. The first floor has a gorgeous decorative structure, built in Napoleonic times: this Ball Room has carved doors, chimneys topped by mirrors, crystal chandeliers and walls full of white and gold ornamental elements that mark the turning point towards the emphatic style of the Napoleonic Neoclassicism.