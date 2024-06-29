Sign up
Previous
Photo 858
Lake Zurich
We spent a scorching hot day by the water today - it was crowded by lovely and very relaxing.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2343
photos
175
followers
196
following
235% complete
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
856
839
643
857
840
841
644
858
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
lake
,
zurich
Barb
ace
Nice collage of your day at the lake.
June 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful area
June 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent summer collage
June 29th, 2024
