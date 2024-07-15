Previous
Mousse au chocolate by rensala
Photo 874

Mousse au chocolate

Tonight’s dessert made with TLC for friends visiting from Barbados. My mum’s recipe - two ingredients and a touch of brandy. No cream. The little almond cakes, Ricerelli, came back with us from Milan. They are divine and now sadly all gone.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
YUM
July 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wish I was there!
July 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So scrumptious, and beautifully presented and captured ! fav
July 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful presentation
July 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed. Chocolate mousse is one of my favorite desserts!
July 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
A yummy capture!
July 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Scrumptious!
July 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks delicious.
July 15th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Looks and sounds yummy!
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise