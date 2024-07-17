Previous
Fuchsia in a bowl by rensala
Photo 876

Fuchsia in a bowl

These little beauties snapped off the plant yesterday during the rainstorm. I picked them up this morning and thought they looked rather gorgeous in this little wooden bowl with their heads up rather than bowed
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
They look stunning, good that you brought them inside.
July 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
July 17th, 2024  
