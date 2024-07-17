Sign up
Photo 876
Fuchsia in a bowl
These little beauties snapped off the plant yesterday during the rainstorm. I picked them up this morning and thought they looked rather gorgeous in this little wooden bowl with their heads up rather than bowed
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
flowers
still
Diana
They look stunning, good that you brought them inside.
July 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
July 17th, 2024
