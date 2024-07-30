Previous
Hot & Hotter by rensala
Hot & Hotter

Hottest day of the year today after a very hot week - but no complaints. It’s lovely to see everything shining in the sun although I’m withering a bit!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Bucktree ace
Fabulous yellow bloom and as bright as sunshine.
July 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeously-filled frame!
July 30th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
Such a brilliant yellow. It’s lovely.
July 30th, 2024  
