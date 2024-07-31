Previous
Graduation Day by rensala
Photo 890

Graduation Day

My friend graduated from a 4-year psychotherapy course - although it did take longer as she had a baby in between. I love all the pageantry that goes along with these ceremonies
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A proud moment.
August 1st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I'm glad that they still recognise achievement with all the paraphernalia - it makes it important!
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise