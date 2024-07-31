Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 890
Graduation Day
My friend graduated from a 4-year psychotherapy course - although it did take longer as she had a baby in between. I love all the pageantry that goes along with these ceremonies
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2439
photos
175
followers
195
following
243% complete
View this month »
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Latest from all albums
888
674
872
889
675
676
890
873
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
graduation
Susan Wakely
ace
A proud moment.
August 1st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I'm glad that they still recognise achievement with all the paraphernalia - it makes it important!
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close