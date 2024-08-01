Previous
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion by rensala
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion

Archipelagic Void is apparently composed of five ‘islands’, each structure unique in size, height and form. However you can only see the star shape from above!
Renee Salamon

Harry J Benson ace
Good composition
August 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Interesting structure
August 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Unique structure!
August 1st, 2024  
Fisher Family
A bold colourful shot!

Ian
August 1st, 2024  
