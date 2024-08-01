Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion
Archipelagic Void is apparently composed of five ‘islands’, each structure unique in size, height and form. However you can only see the star shape from above!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2442
photos
175
followers
195
following
244% complete
View this month »
8
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
31st July 2024 6:16pm
Public
london
,
pavilion
Harry J Benson
ace
Good composition
August 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Interesting structure
August 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Unique structure!
August 1st, 2024
Fisher Family
A bold colourful shot!
Ian
August 1st, 2024
