Football Season is Back
This afternoon at Wembley Stadium - sadly my team lost on penalties.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
stadium
Mags
ace
Wow! Such a big crowd. Great shot!
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Hubby is following results with interest.
August 10th, 2024
