Photo 903
Second Flowering
Another unusual phenomena this year is that our wisteria has started to flower again.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
wisteria
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks lovely! We have a similar thing with our magnolia. One branch suddenly has flowers on it, not usual for August!
August 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely that you get flowers twice.
August 13th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Always a pleasure to see these beauties flowering again
August 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful blooms! Does your wisteria get those real small brown beetles?
August 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty! Two of my rosebushes are getting new buds...? Been a very strange summer!
August 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
No, not that I’ve seen but will look closer - it’s growing like crazy this year and messing up other plants 🙁
@marlboromaam
August 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
My wisteria is covered up in them. However, I noticed a lovely garden spider has built a web in it and catching them right and left.
August 13th, 2024
