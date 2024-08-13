Previous
Second Flowering by rensala
Second Flowering

Another unusual phenomena this year is that our wisteria has started to flower again.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Carole Sandford ace
Looks lovely! We have a similar thing with our magnolia. One branch suddenly has flowers on it, not usual for August!
August 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
How lovely that you get flowers twice.
August 13th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Always a pleasure to see these beauties flowering again
August 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful blooms! Does your wisteria get those real small brown beetles?
August 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty! Two of my rosebushes are getting new buds...? Been a very strange summer!
August 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
No, not that I’ve seen but will look closer - it’s growing like crazy this year and messing up other plants 🙁 @marlboromaam
August 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
August 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@rensala My wisteria is covered up in them. However, I noticed a lovely garden spider has built a web in it and catching them right and left.
August 13th, 2024  
