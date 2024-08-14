Previous
Kent House Knightsbridge by rensala
Photo 904

Kent House Knightsbridge

We had lunch today to celebrate one of my ex colleague’s retirement -I worked in this fabulous building for 20 years.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Lesley ace
What a wonderful workplace
August 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely stairs
August 14th, 2024  
