Previous
Photo 904
Kent House Knightsbridge
We had lunch today to celebrate one of my ex colleague’s retirement -I worked in this fabulous building for 20 years.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2481
photos
174
followers
195
following
247% complete
View this month »
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Latest from all albums
902
688
903
689
886
887
904
690
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th August 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
staircase
Lesley
ace
What a wonderful workplace
August 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely stairs
August 14th, 2024
