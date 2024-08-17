Sign up
Photo 907
Looking Up or Looking Down?
Anthony Gormley’s Filter at the Manchester Art Gallery. It’s a life size figure made from mild steel rings welded together with a suspended cluster of metal balls inside, located in the place of the heart.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
,
sculpture
