Previous
Looking Up or Looking Down? by rensala
Photo 907

Looking Up or Looking Down?

Anthony Gormley’s Filter at the Manchester Art Gallery. It’s a life size figure made from mild steel rings welded together with a suspended cluster of metal balls inside, located in the place of the heart.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise