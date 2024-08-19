Sign up
Photo 909
Another View
… of Anthony Gormley’s Filter at the Manchester Art Gallery from the top floor. The one I posted a couple of days ago was shot from the ground floor.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
art
sculpture
Sue Cooper
ace
Oh wow! Fabulous. Fav.
August 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Just hanging out? Floating?
August 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Awesome
August 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL funny
August 19th, 2024
