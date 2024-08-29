Sign up
Photo 920
Home Grown
My friend is making wine with hers as they are not sweet enough to eat. I’m not so sure how drinkable it is though
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2526
photos
175
followers
196
following
252% complete
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
900
918
919
703
901
704
902
920
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2024 2:05pm
Tags
grapes
grapevine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Luscious and gorgeous green !
August 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
What a pretty green frame-filler!
August 29th, 2024
