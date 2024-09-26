Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
That kinda day ☔️
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2608
photos
172
followers
194
following
259% complete
View this month »
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Latest from all albums
927
945
946
928
731
929
947
732
Photo Details
Views 4
4
Comments 2
2
Fav's 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th September 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainy
,
raindrops
Barb
ace
Love this through-the-raindrops capture, Renee! Delightful!
September 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Little worlds in those rain drops. =)
September 26th, 2024
