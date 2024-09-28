Previous
Belsize Villsge Square by rensala
Belsize Villsge Square

Lee had a lovely Indian meal with friends in the village. It’s been a while since we’ve been in the area and I was surprised to see how decorative it was. So pretty and nothing to do with Xmas.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
Lovely night shot, such great decorations on the chairs.
September 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
September 29th, 2024  
