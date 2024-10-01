Sign up
Photo 952
Chrysanthemum Up Close
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
4
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st October 2024 2:30pm
Tags
b&w
,
flower
haskar
ace
Beautiful in monochrome.
October 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w! I'll get some b&w macros for you this week. =)
October 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
😊 thank you Mags
October 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
October 1st, 2024
