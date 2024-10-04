Sign up
Photo 955
Garlic in Rosemary
Fabulous smells all round
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
still
garlic
rosemary
Diana
a fabulous idea and close up, I love the plate too!
October 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
And a pretty plate.
October 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Nice
October 5th, 2024
