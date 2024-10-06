Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
Autumn Leaves
Lovely selection of colours on one tree
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2638
photos
171
followers
193
following
262% complete
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th October 2024 11:13am
Public
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
October 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous colours
October 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Brilliant color… so pretty.
October 6th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice vivid colors. Truly a picture of autumn
October 6th, 2024
