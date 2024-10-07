Sign up
Photo 958
One Year to the Day
We held a Memorial Service tonight at our Synagogue for all those who died on 7th October and since then, and prayed for all those still in captivity.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
memorial
Pat Knowles
ace
Thinking of everyone today & how sad the world has become.
October 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such sadness !
October 7th, 2024
