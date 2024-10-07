Previous
One Year to the Day by rensala
Photo 958

One Year to the Day

We held a Memorial Service tonight at our Synagogue for all those who died on 7th October and since then, and prayed for all those still in captivity.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

Pat Knowles ace
Thinking of everyone today & how sad the world has become.
October 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such sadness !
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
