Views over London

Dorothy, Casablanca and I met up at the 6th floor restaurant of Peter Jones store in Sloane Square. Fab views of London (we worked out between us - the V&A, Natural History Museum, Brompton Oratory and the Dome of the Royal Albert Hall), good and affordable lunch and of course great company. Great place for 365ers to get together .. so if ever you are in London, let us know.