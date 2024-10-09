Sign up
Photo 960
L’Artista
Unbelievably the only shot I took today outside the pizza restaurant where we had lunch with friends.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
5
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Beverley
ace
Great shot…
October 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a cool old truck/van! Nice capture.
October 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's quite an tilt Renee, you not been on the wine ?
October 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great vehicle. I get a sense of it sliding out of shot at this angle.
October 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
🤣
October 9th, 2024
