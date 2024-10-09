Previous
L’Artista by rensala
Photo 960

L’Artista

Unbelievably the only shot I took today outside the pizza restaurant where we had lunch with friends.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great shot…
October 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a cool old truck/van! Nice capture.
October 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's quite an tilt Renee, you not been on the wine ?
October 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great vehicle. I get a sense of it sliding out of shot at this angle.
October 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft 🤣
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise