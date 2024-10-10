Sign up
Previous
Photo 961
Turner Prize at Tate Britain
My art group is back for its Autumn session😊
Pio Abad(top left) Claudette Johnson (top right) Jasleen Kaur (bottom left) and Delaine Le Bas (bottom right) are the four artists shortlisted for the 2024 Turner Prize
https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/turner-prize-2024#:~:text=Pio%20Abad%2C%20Claudette%20Johnson%2C%20Jasleen,for%20the%202024%20Turner%20Prize.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2650
photos
172
followers
192
following
263% complete
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Tags
art
,
collage
Susan Wakely
ace
Always some eclectic and interesting artwork on show.
October 10th, 2024
