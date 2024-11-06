Sign up
Previous
Photo 983
White-faced whistling duck
I loved these guys and their environment at the Zurich Zoo - lots of interesting reflections
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
zoo
Dione Giorgio
Fantastic capture. Fav.
November 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Interesting and lovely creatures!
November 6th, 2024
