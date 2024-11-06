Previous
White-faced whistling duck by rensala
Photo 983

White-faced whistling duck

I loved these guys and their environment at the Zurich Zoo - lots of interesting reflections
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Dione Giorgio
Fantastic capture. Fav.
November 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Interesting and lovely creatures!
November 6th, 2024  
