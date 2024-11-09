Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 986
Peek-a-Boo
Lots of beautiful parrots at the Zurich Zoo, this one was grey and white hence the mono to accentuate textures
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2717
photos
176
followers
193
following
270% complete
View this month »
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Latest from all albums
982
983
967
968
984
985
969
986
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
parrot
,
zoo
,
zurich
Beverley
ace
I love African greys… clever parrots
November 9th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Those are the best talkers of all parrot varieties. This is a great shot.
November 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close