Previous
Photo 987
Fearsome
They were strutting around the zoo, policing the area. It’s amazing the little ones weren’t scared. This is the last of my zoo pics for the moment, I’ve enjoyed focusing on the animal world with my new 16Pro
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2719
photos
176
followers
193
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
zoo
,
zurich
,
cockerels
Susan Wakely
ace
They do look fearsome but are quite characterful creatures.
November 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
All creatures great + small :)
November 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors yet very frightening
November 10th, 2024
