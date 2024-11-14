Sign up
Photo 991
Nature & Art
The art piece on the left was framed under glass and the reflection is the art lecturer who organises our art group. It’s entitled An Act of Kindness.
https://www.jaggedart.com/artists/36-rachel-shaw-ashton/overview/
I took the shot on the right the same day at a florist shop.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
nature
,
art
Barb
ace
Both very lovely captures!
November 14th, 2024
