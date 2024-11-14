Previous
Nature & Art by rensala
Photo 991

Nature & Art

The art piece on the left was framed under glass and the reflection is the art lecturer who organises our art group. It’s entitled An Act of Kindness.
https://www.jaggedart.com/artists/36-rachel-shaw-ashton/overview/
I took the shot on the right the same day at a florist shop.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
271% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Both very lovely captures!
November 14th, 2024  
