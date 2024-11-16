Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
Nature & Art
The shot on the left is part of a large mural by Greek artist RENA PAPASPYROU: at her
‘Images Through Matter’ exhibition at the Hellenic Centre, London which I visited with my art group last week.
https://helleniccentre.org/event/rena-papaspyrou-images-through-matter/
the one on the right was in Lake Como this past summer -
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
0
Mags
ace
Very nice! This is a cool series you're doing.
November 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing resemblance!
November 16th, 2024
