Nature & Art by rensala
The shot on the left is part of a large mural by Greek artist RENA PAPASPYROU: at her
‘Images Through Matter’ exhibition at the Hellenic Centre, London which I visited with my art group last week.
https://helleniccentre.org/event/rena-papaspyrou-images-through-matter/ the one on the right was in Lake Como this past summer -
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Very nice! This is a cool series you're doing.
November 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing resemblance!
November 16th, 2024  
