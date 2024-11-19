Sign up
Previous
Photo 996
Leaf Abstract 2
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2737
photos
176
followers
193
following
272% complete
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
976
977
993
978
994
995
979
996
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th November 2024 12:34pm
Tags
leaf
,
abstract
Beverley
ace
Beautiful details and shades
November 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
You are so good at these Renee, just beautiful.
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and colours.
November 19th, 2024
