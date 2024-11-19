Previous
Leaf Abstract 2 by rensala
Photo 996

Leaf Abstract 2

19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful details and shades
November 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
You are so good at these Renee, just beautiful.
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and colours.
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact