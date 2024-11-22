Sign up
Previous
Photo 999
Leaf Abstract 5
I’ve been using the Brushstrokes App to give this painterly effect.
Thank you so much for your lovely comments and encouragement. I’ve been pretty housebound recently and working on the themes I’ve fallen upon by accident have really cheered me up.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
0
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2743
photos
176
followers
193
following
273% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th November 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
abstract
