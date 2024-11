Leaf Abstract (7)

Abstract b&w of yesterday’s More Leaves - this is the last in this week’s series, it’s been fun.



Thank you for your comments and appreciation which I always find so encouraging. It’s hard to find inspiration every day but it’s totally worth it to me to try, and knowing there’s someone who will look at my work, and even takes the time to comment, makes all the difference.



A sincere thank you to 365ers, you are an amazing community.