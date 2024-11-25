Previous
Back to Black (1) by rensala
Back to Black (1)

New week, new theme and back to where I started this month. The reflection in the building is the BT Tower
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat capture, pov, reflections
November 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super atmosphere
November 25th, 2024  
