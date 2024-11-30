Previous
On a cold grey day, nothing quite like staying cosy, being spoiled and catching up with things in the comfort of our lovely bed. Papaya has to be my favourite fruit, with a squeeze of lime. Green tea with jasmine is my thing, espresso is hubby’s.
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely way to start the day.
November 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice!
November 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
My idea of a luxurious time, breakfast in bed, lovely
November 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful choice… your tray looks heavenly. Best way to start the day.
November 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Special start to the day, Lovely photo
November 30th, 2024  
