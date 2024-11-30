Sign up
Photo 1007
Breakfast in Bed
On a cold grey day, nothing quite like staying cosy, being spoiled and catching up with things in the comfort of our lovely bed. Papaya has to be my favourite fruit, with a squeeze of lime. Green tea with jasmine is my thing, espresso is hubby’s.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th November 2024 9:58am
Tags
bed
,
breakfast
,
papaya
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely way to start the day.
November 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice!
November 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
My idea of a luxurious time, breakfast in bed, lovely
November 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful choice… your tray looks heavenly. Best way to start the day.
November 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Special start to the day, Lovely photo
November 30th, 2024
