Previous
Photo 1008
Christmas in Red
We were in central London tonight and Xmas decks were everywhere to be seen - this was taken outside Charing Cross Ststion. The tree changed colours and patterns every few seconds, it was hard to choose which one to post.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st December 2024 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
london
,
xmas
Beverley
ace
This is a wonderful choice… very Stunniny! And oh so Christmasy…
December 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
redtastic renee
December 1st, 2024
