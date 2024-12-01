Previous
Christmas in Red by rensala
Photo 1008

Christmas in Red

We were in central London tonight and Xmas decks were everywhere to be seen - this was taken outside Charing Cross Ststion. The tree changed colours and patterns every few seconds, it was hard to choose which one to post.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
This is a wonderful choice… very Stunniny! And oh so Christmasy…
December 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
redtastic renee
December 1st, 2024  
