Monolith and Shadow by rensala
Photo 1009

Monolith and Shadow

Monolith and Shadow is a 2005 sculpture by John Aiken. It is outside the entrance to University College Hospital (UCH) in central London. The sculpture is formed from a single piece of highly polished Brazilian granite. It’s amazing.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Renee Salamon

gloria jones ace
Great shot of this unique looking sculpture
December 2nd, 2024  
