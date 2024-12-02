Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1009
Monolith and Shadow
Monolith and Shadow is a 2005 sculpture by John Aiken. It is outside the entrance to University College Hospital (UCH) in central London. The sculpture is formed from a single piece of highly polished Brazilian granite. It’s amazing.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2764
photos
177
followers
193
following
276% complete
View this month »
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Latest from all albums
990
1006
1007
991
992
1008
993
1009
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
granite
,
sculpture
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this unique looking sculpture
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close