Previous
Regents Place Plaza by rensala
Photo 1011

Regents Place Plaza

Central London on the Euston Road - they list themselves as sustainable offices and labs, home to many start ups. I’d not heard of them, the Xmas decs caught my eye as we drove past today
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That's just fabulous!
December 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks so pretty.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact